Edyth Pladson Salveson, 102
Edyth Pladson Salveson, 102, of Tioga, North Dakota, formerly of Wildrose, North Dakota passed away Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center LTC.
Her funeral will be celebrated Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Zachariah Shipman will officiate and interment will follow in the Wildrose Cemetery, Wildrose, ND at approximately 3:30 PM.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
Edyth was born April 1, 1918 to Julius and Emma Sonnenburg. Rather than risk giving birth alone on the prairie during the unpredictable winter, Julius sent Emma to give birth at her half-sister Edyth Paulson’s in Hunter, North Dakota.
Edyth attended Lostwood School until 8th grade and then went to high school in Stanley. Thanks to her hardworking parents, she went to Minot State College during the Great Depression and became a teacher. She began her teaching career at Ross, then Lostwood, and in 1941 was recruited and relocated by the North Dakota School Board to teach at Skistead.
She stayed with Carl and Della Salveson on their farm just south of Wildrose and met Carl’s younger brother Paul. They wed on November 1, 1943 in Sidney, Montana. Paul farmed and Edyth kept busy helping with the cattle, raising chickens, ducks and geese. Ione joined their family December 12, 1947, and then James on December 8, 1950.
When Ione was in the first grade, Edyth returned to teaching. First at Liberty, then Hamlet, and Corinth. When the state closed the country schools, Edyth went to teach 3rd and 4th grade at Wildrose where she stayed for more than 25 years. After retiring in 1972, Edyth and Paul made trips to California to visit Ione and Texas to see James. In 1977 Paul was diagnosed with and passed away from lung cancer.
On September 30, 1978, Edyth married Selmer Pladson, who had lost his first wife to cancer also. Edyth gave Selmer new purpose, convincing him to share his musical talents with others, to travel near and far, and to be grandfather. Together they made many trips to nursing homes and senior centers; Edyth would visit and play games with residents while Selmer played music. A handful of trips to California were made to visit Ione. They also kept busy watching after James’ youngest daughter Mandi and following her extracurricular activates as she grew. Realizing their age, they eventually moved from the farm to an apartment in Wildrose and, of course, their favorite cat Tigi came too. Selmer passed on March 16, 2009.
Edyth loved spending time with her family, reading, trying to make things grow, faithfully watched her soap operas, and cared a great deal for her many cats. She was particularly witty, especially in her senior years. Always grateful for her family and good health, often commenting she didn’t know why she’d outlived her husbands.
Edyth is survived by her daughter Ione Oskay and son James Salveson, both of Wildrose; grandchildren Teresa (Mike) Ackerson of Arlington, TX, Timothy Salveson of Fate, TX, and Mandi (Dustin) Wimer of Washburn, ND; great-grandchildren Justus, Joren, and Jarrett Ackerson, Emma and Adyson Salveson, and Kinley Wimer; great-great-grandchild Levi Ackerson-Vondal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Paul Salveson and Selmer Pladson, son-in-law Bob Oskay, daughter-in-law Faye Salveson, stepson Tim Pladson, and grandson Bobby Teske.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials in honor be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, Wildrose Cemetery Foundation or the Humane Society.
