Edwin Bjarne Halvorson, 94

As snow and ice storms threatened holiday travels here in the PNW and across much of the country, Edwin Halvorson was having struggles of his own. Serious and chronic health issues were once again going to interrupt his Christmas festivities. Aided by daughter Jane McIver, Ed sought answers from several medical sources before the dire diagnosis was finally revealed: cancer had returned to his lung and liver. Ed’s family gathered at his home in Spokane and joined Janie, her dad’s long-time care provider, for the bedside vigil that would last for several days until Thursday evening, 22nd December 2022, when he died surrounded by his children and their families.
Edwin Bjarne Halvorson was born in Wildrose, ND on 9. August 1928: the seventh of nine children born to Harald and Bertina Halvorson. (The first born in hospital — only on account of Bertina being kicked in the stomach by the cow while she was milking her). Uffda! He was raised on the homestead in Alamo, ND. A student in a one room schoolhouse through sixth grade; he later attended Alamo HS.
There, on the farm, Ed learned the meaning of hard work. Opportunities were few and hard to come by, but Ed made the most of it with a work ethic instilled to match the challenging times: threshing wheat, tilling fields & picking rock; climbing poles as a power company lineman. Ed’s lifelong love of Ford vehicles may have started during his stint with Ford farm machinery and automobile Co.
In September 1951, Ed was drafted into the US Army — serving in the infantry during the Korean conflict. (It was during his service in Korea that he developed his lifelong disdain for rice). This now seasoned war vet was honorably discharged in May 1953 and returned to Alamo to start his life with a certain young lady, named Helen Hillestad.
Ed & Helen were married in the Hague Lutheran Church on 6. September 1953. Jane Marie was born 16. June 1954 in Williston, ND. This young family was just getting started; and, as part of “America’s Greatest Generation”, dream of what a different life could be like, lured them west to Spokane, WA in May 1955. They purchased their first home there on W. Everett St., for $4000.
Once in Spokane, Ed began work at Kaiser Aluminum/Mead, and later, in 1959, started his career with the Carnation Dairy Co., that would see him through to his retirement in 1989. As the 50’s progressed, two boys joined the family: James Edwin on 24. March 1956 and Michael Denis on 25. May 1957.
With three growing children, things were getting a bit crowded, so as the 1960’s begin, Ed & Helen needed more space to roam — moving north to God’s little ‘two ’n half’ acres in Mead, WA.
As a member of the Brotherhood of Teamsters, Ed, Helen, and family were solidly part of the American middle class — the economic engine that drove the modern American miracle and would help lead them into the decades that followed on firmer foundation, economically and socially.
Ed & Helen continue establishing roots in the community; joining St. Lukes Lutheran Church in 1962, reaffirming their spiritual aspirations through Jesus Christ.
Bradley Alan was born during an early December storm on the 5th, in 1963. (That’s four and there ain’t no more).
Throughout his life, Ed loved fishing and eating them (which one he preferred, no one knows). His enjoyment of the Norwegian delicacy(?) Lutefisk* is legendary — one only needs a peek into his freezer today to see thirty pounds of this “Norwegian Lobster”.
Loon Lake, just thirty miles north of Spokane, was an important part of Ed & Helen’s lives. When Ed wasn’t trolling for rainbows or kokanee, in one of several boats he owned over his lifetime, he was pulling his kids and grandchildren behind it on skis, wakeboards, and inflatables. Snow came early and often to this lakeside paradise, and with > five feet the norm, snowmobiling was an obvious seasonal activity Ed, Helen and family enjoyed. When not zooming the many miles of groomed trails, Ed & companions made their own marks over glistening white fields and hills surrounding the lake (with all trails leading to Bryce’s). No wonder E&H made their second “LakePlace” permanent residence in 2001-11, following Helen’s retirement from SCC.
When they weren’t at the lake, E&H were driving their Winnebago somewhere — visiting family and friends in all parts of the country.
E&H also enjoyed twenty-five years as snowbirds — wintering in Mesa and Apache Junction, AZ.
Their final move would be to the Riverview community near the Spokane river, (2011-2022). Like most of the moves in their lives, they would be near family and friends, once again.
Edwin ‘lost’ the love of his life, Helen, his wife of sixty-seven years, when she died on 23. February 2021. Although heart broken, Ed continued living and enjoying life — especially his ten grandchildren and nine great grandkids. Along with old age, health problems are inevitable, but the friends who keep close ties and give their time and comfort are not. Ed’s family would like to offer special thanks to Terril Carrier, Tom & Vik Wielgos, Shelley Bunch, Roger & Anita, Pam & Chris for their gracious generosity, and for their time.
Edwin was preceded in death by these family members: parents Harald and Bertina.
Sisters: Ruth, Helena, Harriet and Dagny. Brothers: Clifford, Trygve, Leonard, Henry. Grandson Christopher McIver.
Edwin is survived by his four children: Jane (Mick McIver), Jim (Katie), Mike (Rebecca Puls), Brad (Julie). Ten grandchildren: Lindsay Marie (Bryan Riel), Carlene (Zeke Dunham), Jason, Angelle (Tyler Burton), Ben, Luke Martaus (Mandy), Erik (Alyssa), Haley (Ryan Grable), Christian, and Kami. Nine great grandkids: Bynnlee & Vayda, Romilly, Duke, Kyler, Grant, Cole, Miner, and Greyson.
