Edwin Bjarne Halvorson, 94

As snow and ice storms threatened holiday travels here in the PNW and across much of the country, Edwin Halvorson was having struggles of his own. Serious and chronic health issues were once again going to interrupt his Christmas festivities. Aided by daughter Jane McIver, Ed sought answers from several medical sources before the dire diagnosis was finally revealed: cancer had returned to his lung and liver. Ed’s family gathered at his home in Spokane and joined Janie, her dad’s long-time care provider, for the bedside vigil that would last for several days until Thursday evening, 22nd December 2022, when he died surrounded by his children and their families.

Edwin Bjarne Halvorson was born in Wildrose, ND on 9. August 1928: the seventh of nine children born to Harald and Bertina Halvorson. (The first born in hospital — only on account of Bertina being kicked in the stomach by the cow while she was milking her). Uffda! He was raised on the homestead in Alamo, ND. A student in a one room schoolhouse through sixth grade; he later attended Alamo HS.

