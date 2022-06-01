Edward Allan Guthmueller, 91, of Branson, MO, formerly of Tioga, passed away on January 10, 2022, in Branson, MO.
Edward was born on Nov. 14, 1930 in Merricourt, North Dakota to Edward and Flora Guthmueller. He was the fourth of seven children, having three older sisters Phyllis, Mavis and Lois, followed by brother Louis, sister Shirley, and his youngest brother, Eugene. He was raised in Edgely and Kulm, graduating with the class of 1948. He attended the State School of Forestry from 1948-1950, graduating with a degree in forestry. Upon graduating, he joined the Navy and served from 1950-1951.
After leaving the Navy he went to work for Amerada Petroleum Company as a field clerk in 1952, in Tioga, where he met Shirley Schroeder whom he married on October 17, 1953. They had three children, Terry, Debbie, and Rodney, all born in the hospital in Powers Lake, ND. Edward worked several positions and locations for and retired from Amerada Hess as the office manager of their Drilling Services office in Denver Colorado.
Upon his retirement, they continued to live in Lakewood, supporting the American Legion and the 40&8, studying God’s Word daily and traveling in their motor home to visit relatives through-out the western United States, including several trips to Alaska to visit their daughter, Debbie and her family. In November 2014 they moved to Branson Missouri to be near Debbie.
In Ed’s North Dakota years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and visiting either his in-laws in Battleview or his brothers and sisters in North Dakota and Minnesota.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Robin) Guthmueller and grandchildren, Kristol, Kyle, Kassandra, Kayla; Debbie (Warren) Bjornebo and grandchildren, Dennis, Desirae, Nathan; Rodney (Kelly) Guthmueller and grandchildren, Rachel, Melissa, David; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Eugene Guthmueller; sister-in-law, Theodora Burau.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents; sisters, Phyllis, Mavis, Lois, Shirley; brother, Louis.
Edward’s Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Battleview Lutheran Church in Battleview, North Dakota. Edward will be laid to rest at the Battleview Cemetery in Battleview.
