Edward A. Hoff, 92
Edward A. Hoff, 92, passed peacefully and with grace at the Billings Clinic Hospital on July 6. Edward was born to Mike and Alma Hoff at this maternal grandparents’ homestead south of Dagmar on November 13, 1929.
Edward grew up on his parent’s homestead in the southeast corner of Sheridan County where he lived his entire life and developed it with his brothers into the Hoff Ranch, established in 1908.
As a child he eagerly helped his father in the blacksmith shop and with the farming. His father passed in 1957 and his mother in 1962. He then became guardian for his younger siblings, Karen and Ivan.
He graduated from Sunny Hill School #1 that was located on his grandparents’ homestead. An accomplished accordion player and guitarist, he enjoyed music jam sessions with the neighbors and his brother.
In November of 1990, he married his sweetheart, Natalie, also an accomplished musician, and together they enjoyed combining their musical talents.
He was a member of the Scandia Valley Lutheran Church where served as treasurer of the cemetery association for many years and served as a director of the Sheridan County Stockmen Association.
The coffee pot was always on at his home where everyone was welcome to visit. He liked Hereford cattle and has been lovingly entitled “The Cow Whisperer” as he had a knack for reading an animal’s thoughts, treating them with love, kindness, and consideration, and being their good steward . For many years he enjoyed unfiltered Camel cigarettes.
Natalie and Edward met many new friends on their travels with the Montana State Bank Treasurer State Travelers.
Not only a brother, he was also a treasured “Uncle Eddy” and father and grandfather image to his family.
Edward is survived by his wife Natalie, his brother Ivan (Avice), his sister Karen (Jerry), sister-in-law Marlys, and step-children Eleanor, Mark, and John; his nieces Erika (Ben), Cami (Jon), Jill (Zack), and Annette (Tim) and nephew Todd.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Alfred and Annie Sorensen, Erik and Margit Hoff, his parents Mike and Alma, his brother Haral; his brother-in-law Bob Hewitt and Nephew Jeff Hewitt along with many cousins, friends, and neighbors of the Volmer and West Bonetraill communities.
When anyone left from his home, he often said “You do your best there, and I’ll do my best here.” He always did “His best.”
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a family closure service will be held at a later date.