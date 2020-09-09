Edith Rutter, 106
Edith Rutter, 106, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2020.
Her Funeral Service was held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Faith United Methodist Church. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends paid respects one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no gathering following the funeral service and the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
Edith Marion Perry (Pirie) was born June 30, 1914 on the family homestead between Oxbow and Glen Ewen, Saskatchewan, the youngest of six children born to William and Rebecca (Dale) Pirie. Her early years were spent attending country school and at Glen Ewen. She graduated with honors from Oxbow High School. From there she went to the Brandon General Hospital School of Nursing in Brandon, Manitoba. After graduation she did private duty nursing and worked in the hospital.
In October of 1942 she married Leonard Rutter and on March 1, 1946 they had their only child. The family moved to Williston in August of 1954. She had planned to take a break from nursing and become acquainted with her new community, but when someone from the Good Samaritan Hospital heard about her, they quickly called and persuaded her to come to work in the maternity department. Thus began a long career in nursing in Williston, first at Good Samaritan and then with the hospital merger, at Mercy Hospital. She retired in 1978, to care for Len after heart surgery, but after his full recovery, Mercy called and urged her to come back, which she did for five more years. Over the years she was present for several thousand births.
Always active, her hobbies included bingo, bridge, camping, canning, fishing, gardening, golf, square dancing and traveling, including trips to Barbados, Mexico, an Alaskan cruise, twice to Europe and Hawaii, several winter trips to Arizona and yearly fishing trips to Canada.
Her jelly making was well known from the summer Farmers Markets and biannual craft shows and at the age of 92 she was honored to be asked to be the “Chokecherry Grandma” for the lst N.D. Chokecherry Festival. She absolutely loved riding in the parade in a red convertible and being presented with a plaque from Gov. Hoeven and in turn gave him some of her famous chokecherry jelly.
Through the years, she belonged to many social and civic organizations; Welcome Wagon, Newcomers Club, Homemakers, Ladies Golf Assoc., N.D. Nurses Association, Manitoba Nurses Assoc., Nurse Assoc. of the College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Lady Elks, Women of the Moose, several bridge clubs, taught Sunday School, participated in many church women’s activities and is a 50+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents: her siblings: Doris (Alex) Needham, Bessie (Harold) Alexander, Norma (Lloyd) Gubrud, G. Ed (Mary) Pirie, George (Peg) Pirie and her husband Leonard. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and David Stuen and grandchildren: Lisa (Greg) Patton, Kelly (Kimber) Stuen; great-grandchildren: Miranda (Matt) Fleck, Cari (Levi) Solem, Davis Patton, Shaylee (Jesse) Cruise, Shelby (Ian) Cook, EJ (Samantha) Stuen and Shantel Stuen; six great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Talynn, Quinten, Macie, Cal and Porter and many many special nieces and nephews.
After Len’s passing in 1987, she continued to live alone in her own home until September 2016 at the age of 102, but with declining vision and other health issues she entered Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. A special thank you to all her Wheatland caregivers.
