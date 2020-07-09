Edith Larson, 88, of Williston, ND, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Edith’s Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
The service will be broadcast on our facebook page, please follow the link on Edith’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.