Edgar Odell Bradshaw, 73
Edgar Odell Bradshaw of Bonham, Texas passed away on September 12, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born on November 21, 1945 to William Edgar Bradshaw and Stella Christine Beauchamp Bradshaw Trice in Brownfield, Texas. Ed was a tall man with a distinctive baritone voice. He was a private person but he always made friends wherever he went. Ed was a avid outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting and fishing. He was an excellent trap shooter, winning many awards. He excelled as a custom knife maker. He was a proud truck driver who went to all states in the lower 48. He was also worked in the oil field as a welder, often welding in the “crow’s nest.” He was proud of his family and will be dearly missed.
Ed is survived by his sons Jason Derek Bradshaw and wife Carrie of Georgetown, Texas; James Clayton Bradshaw and wife Beatrice of Ft. Worth, Texas; Gary Wayne Bradshaw and wife Lindsey of Williston, North Dakota. by his daughter, Elizabeth Permelia Anne Bradshaw of Windom, Texas; Sisters Sharon Johnson of Hereford, Texas; Jeannie Mac Parker and husband Ron also of Talco, Texas; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar Bradshaw and Christine Bradshaw; his sister Stella Ruth Bradshaw Smith; his brothers Terrance Wayne Bradshaw and William David Bradshaw; a son Matthew Bradshaw; and a daughter Jessie Mae Bradshaw.
Interment will be at the Parker Cemetery northwest of Grapeland, Texas at a later date.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com