Echo Kjallberg, 103, of Stanley, North Dakota passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Mountrail County Bethel Home in Stanley, North Dakota.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Echo Kjallberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

