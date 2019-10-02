Earl Dennis Westereng, 80
Earl Dennis Westereng, 80, passed away September 27, 2019 in his home as a result from cancer.
Earl was born July 27, 1939 in Minot, ND to Clarence and Irene (Stromstad) Westereng. He was raised, educated in Minot and graduated from Minot High School with the class of 1957. He went onto college and graduated from Harvard University in 1961. Upon returning to Minot, he worked in the furniture/appliance business.
He served in the US Army Reserves, as a logistics officer with the 311th Army Medical Hospital. He also served as district chairman of the Democratic/NPL party, during the 1960’s and early 1970’s.
He moved to the Williston area in the mid 1970’s starting a remodeling/and Interior decorating business. After arriving in Williston, Earl helped form the Veterans & Friends of the Old Armory, serving on its board, which renovated and preserved the building. He designed many of the improvements and supervised much of the construction projects that make the building what it is today. He headed, organized and began construction for the Williston Centennial Celebration, as well as Cardiac Capers for the hospital.
Earl served on the board of Community Connections, and was appointed to the ND Council on the Arts by Governor Sinner. He contributed to Entertainment Inc. by building the stage for their 1st production in the old Elks building and also acting and directing in a number of the productions.
Earl was an active member in First Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, and eventually the president. One of his proudest moments was when he was able to buy the old original high school and oversaw the conversion into a living facility for low income rentals. In addition, he was head of Lutheran Social Services. For many years Earl was involved with the Miss North Dakota Pageant.
Earl was an avid reader of the Williston Herald. He had his own library with a rolling ladder for easy access to his many books and novels. He was always up for a good game of cards, and enjoyed listening to his many styles of music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eileen Snyder and Norma Westereng; brother, John Westereng.
He is survived by his brother, Allen Westereng from Minot; brother-in-law, Lee Snyder of Minot; business partner and good friend, Ted Lindseth of Williston; nephews, Lynn Snyder, Leif Snyder, Lyle Snyder, John Westereng, Steve Westereng, Mark Westereng; nieces, Karen (Westereng) Krebsbach and Diane Hochhalter.
In keeping with Earl’s wishes cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Brian Knutson will officiate. Burial is scheduled for a later date in First Lutheran Cemetery in Carpio, North Dakota.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com