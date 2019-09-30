Earl D. Westereng, 80
Earl D. Westereng, 80, of Williston, ND, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
In keeping with Earl’s wishes cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Brian Knutson will officiate. Burial is scheduled for a later date in First Lutheran Cemetery in Carpio, North Dakota. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.