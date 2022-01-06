Dustin Ray Williams, 15, of rural Williston, ND, died on December 30, 2021, the result of an accidental gunshot.
His Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Following the Service, there will be fellowship and a luncheon at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston. In keeping with Dustin’s wishes, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered at his favorite place, the Black Hills of South Dakota, at a later date.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a register book on Friday, January 7, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Saturday.
Dustin was born on July 20, 2006, in San Luis Obispo County, CA. Unlike the norms of today, he was delivered into this world by his father Mark, in a pick-up truck, on the way to the hospital. Dustin was raised as an only child by his dad Mark, so not surprisingly, his first word was indeed, “cow”.
Dustin attended elementary and middle schools in Belle Fourche, SD. He played trombone in the school band and had a lot of friends, though for the most part, he wanted to be with and work with the grown-ups. He helped with the cows, calving, haying, and rode alongside the adult cowboys. At just 13, he helped with his first cattle drive, completely impressing the experienced men he rode with. He very much enjoyed being outdoors and going hunting.
When Dustin and his dad moved to the ARRR Rescue and Retirement Ranch of rural Williston, ND, his dad became the foreman of the ranch and Dustin started school at Williston High.
Dustin worked part-time at the ranch, where horses, goats, sheep, pigs and cats alike, all seemed to sense his compassion and affinity for them. As did his cat Spitter, who loved to greet him at the door.
Being responsible and grown beyond his years, Dustin could be counted on to take care of the numerous animals at the ranch when his dad had to be out of town. He was a talented rider and was expanding his knowledge of natural horsemanship. He enjoyed learning forging techniques and had recently made horseshoes, a knife and a hatchet. Dustin was also a good roper and very much enjoyed practicing his skills with his dad. He made his dad proud by getting good grades in his honors classes, earning the chance to visit NASA. Dustin was excited to be joining FFA this coming semester.
He showed an aptitude for mechanics and had started a part time job at C/L Services. He was a hard worker and loved spending his earnings on his pick-up truck. Mostly though, he thoroughly enjoyed hanging out with his friends, where camaraderie and laughter were abundant. Dustin was confident, polite, always considerate of others and an excellent conversationalist. All that and the wonderful ability to make others laugh. He loved visiting with anyone and everyone. He seemed to thrive on offering a helping hand and was always there for his dad.
It was a privilege to have had him in our lives and we pray for strength as we stand together in grief. May we carry our sweet memories of Dustin with us, always and forever.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents Charlie and Virginia Williams, cousin Cody Austin Williams, and dear family friend Tim Edgley.
He is survived by his father Mark Williams, grandparents Gene and Shirley Smith, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and his close- knit group of friends.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dustin or leave condolences for his family.