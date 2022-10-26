Duncan “Wil” Gravley, 47 Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duncan “Wil” Gravley, 47, of Williston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning, October 23, 2022.His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Wil or leave condolences for his family. To send flowers to the family of Duncan "Wil" Gravley, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Oct 31 Celebration of Life Service Monday, October 31, 2022 11:00AM-12:00PM The Old Armory 320 1st Ave E Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins. Tags Obituary Funeral Service Funeral Home Condolence Duncan Gravley Friend Memory Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Athletes of the Week: The Skor sisters New Town man dead after rollover accident south of Parshall Former WSC athletes make impact in their home countries Williams County will have a sobriety checkpoint event Oct. 29 Williston news reporter retains national law firm and questions freedom of the press rights Two State cross country titles and Senior Athlete of the Year were awarded to the Coyotes Man released on $100K bond after police find 1,500 pounds of 'fireworks' in apartment Rural communities desperately seeking workers Most residents cleared to return after 1,500 pounds of explosives found at the Retreat Apartment complex Belcourt man pronounced deceased at the scene of Williams Co. crash