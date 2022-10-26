Duncan “Wil” Gravley, 47, of Williston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning, October 23, 2022.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Oct 31
Celebration of Life Service
Monday, October 31, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
The Old Armory
320 1st Ave E
Williston, ND 58801
