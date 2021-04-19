Duane “Schenny” Schenstad, 51
Duane “Schenny” Schenstad, 51, of Grenora, North Dakota passed away Wednesday evening, April 14, 2021 at his home in Grenora.
Duane’s Funeral Service will be held at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at 11:00 AM. The Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. The Funeral Service will be Livestreamed. Go to Duane’s photo on the Everson-Coughlin website, click the live stream event to watch the service.
Visitation for Duane will be at held on Sunday, April 18th from 1:00 PM -5:00 PM at the Everson – Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. A Family Service, Officiated by Pastor Parris, will be held at 5:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday the 18th. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Duane was born on April 6, 1970 to Jane (Rasmussen) and Alvin Schenstad. He was their only son. He went to school at Grenora School and graduated in 1989. He also married Lea Trent that same year and together they had two children Mitchell and Tanyr.
Duane owned Schenstad Flooring and specialized in carpet installation. He worked for many years with Joe Reiger. After Joe’s death Duane would still stop every morning and have a cup of coffee with Joe’s wife Dorothy. They held a special place in his heart. Duane installed carpets in thousands of home and businesses over the years. He was known as one of the fastest installers around.
Duane had a special passion for farming and when not helping his Dad on the farm he was often helping friends and neighbors. He custom combined with Travis Gunlikson for several years and really enjoyed it. So he decided to try out custom combining down south one year. Was not a fan of the South, never did that again!
Duane was one of a kind. He was a creature of habit, everyone knew at 3 pm you would find Duane at the farm with his faithful companion Riley and visiting or helping out his Dad. At 5 o’clock sharp he would be on his bar stool at the Centennial Bar with a Miller Lite in his hand. He was quick with a sarcastic comment and once in a while a smile. He had a big heart and enjoyed his time with his friends.
Duane loved hunting pheasants, shooting, time at the farm, and his family. He will be deeply missed.
Duane is preceded in death by his Grandparents Melvin and Christy Schenstad and Grandfather Gerald Rasmussen. Great-Grandparents Ragnvald and Jenny Molvik.
Duane is survived by his son Mitchell (Heaven) and their children Izzy, Graysen, Oliver and Addison of Lincoln ND; daughter, Tanyr Kersey and her children Jayden, Travyn and Kashtyn of Williston; his parents Alvin and Jane of Grenora, Great Grandmother Marian Rasmussen of Williston; Sisters Janelle (Joe) Hodgins and their children, Zoey and Izzy Jo of St. Joseph, MN and Heather Schenstad of Grenora; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Friends may also visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Duane or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.