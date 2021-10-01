Duane Rabbe Sr. 81, of Bainville, Montana, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, Montana.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jon Wellumson will officiate and interment with Military Rites will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Duane Morris Rabbe Sr. was born on December 28, 1939, to Joel and Valborg Rabbe of Williston, North Dakota. He was educated in the Williston area, graduating from Williston High School in 1958. Just one short month after graduation, he enlisted into the Navy, where he spent the next four years traveling between Haiti, France, and Lebanon on the USS Gainard DD706. Him and his brother Gary were pen pals during this time.
On September 20th, 1967, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sarah Granbois, and together had two amazing, loving children; Linda Enget (Sister) and Duane Rabbe Jr. (Jr.). Duane was a great father and provider for his wife and children.
Duane’s employment over the years included, Boeing, Westland, Flying J and Kensington, from which he retired. Some of his hobbies included collecting “junk” for his flea markets, metal detecting, working on vehicles, and spending time with his friends and family every chance he got.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years Sarah, daughter; Linda Enget of Bainville, MT; son, Duane Rabbe Jr. also of Bainville, MT; grandchildren: Waylon Enget and Riley Enget, Tedra Rabbe, Elizabeth Rabbe, Andrew Lynch, Dylan Rabbe, and Lakyn Rabbe; great grandchildren: Walker Mosher and Easton Rabbe; siblings, Betty of Plentywood, MT, Judy of Bremerton, WA, Duane of Spanish Fork, UT, JoAnn of Williston, ND, Darlene of Williston, ND, Gary of Fargo, ND, Diana of Williston, ND, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joel and Valborg Rabbe; in laws, Robert, and Veronica Granbois, and sister, Harriett.
