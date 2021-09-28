Duane Rabbe, 81, of Bainville, Montana, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, Montana.

Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.

