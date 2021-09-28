Duane Rabbe, 81 Sep 28, 2021 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Duane Rabbe, 81, of Bainville, Montana, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, Montana.Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Duane or leave condolences for his family.The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. To plant a tree in memory of Duane Rabbe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Williston Duane Rabbe Funeral Home Condolence Obituary North Dakota Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Trenton football team named athletes of the week Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Milton "Milt" Allen Haugen, 70 Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit