Duane R. Lalim, Jr. 64, of Tioga, ND, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Tioga Medical Long Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
In keeping with Duane’s wishes cremation will take place. His Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga, ND. Father Corey Nelson will officiate. Inurnment will be in United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Family and Friends will gather at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Tioga at 3:15 pm for food and fellowship, all are welcome to attend.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.