Duane Pederson, 71, of Williston, ND passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the CountryHouse Residence in Dickinson, ND.
Duane’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and on Thursday, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed
Duane K. Pederson was born April 24, 1950 to Palmer and Lenora (Halvarson) Pederson in Crosby, ND. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Glenwood Lutheran Church in rural Divide County. Duane was raised on a farm south of Noonan, ND and attended rural school in Divide County until the seventh grade and graduated from Noonan High School in 1968. After high school, Duane attended Wahpeton State School of Science, but soon started his lifelong career in the oil fields of North Dakota.
He worked for Bomac Drilling, Grace Drilling and Nabors Drilling, retiring as a Superintendent for Nabors Drilling in 2015.
In 1998, he married Charlene Edenloff and they made their home outside of Williston.
In 2020, Duane moved into Country House Memory Care in Dickinson, ND where he received excellent care while battling Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia.
Duane is survived by his wife, Char; daughter, Sabrina Pederson; stepsons, Casey (Billie) Pippenger, Kyle (Sabrina) Pippenger; grandson, Kade Pederson; granddaughters, Filicity, Kailin, Brecklyn, Anna, Miah Pippenger; sister, Carol Pederson; brother, Gary Pederson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Lenora Pederson, and his grandparents.
He did his damndest.
