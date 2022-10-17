Duane Lundby, 75, of Grenora, passed away on Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at the St. Vincent’s Care Center in Bismarck.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, Rev. Josh Parris will officiate. Interment of his cremated remains will take place at the Grenora Cemetery following the funeral service.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. There will be a family service, open to the public on Friday evening at 7:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Duane Leslie Lundby was born April 29, 1947, to Lief and Doris (Steele) Lundby in Williston, ND. He grew up on the farm and was a typical little boy - energetic, helped with chores, and pestered his one and only sibling, his big sister Jean who was eight years older. He attended Liberty School New School District No. 8 in 1st and 2nd grade and then in 1955 went to Grenora, graduating from GHS in 1965. He graduated from Dickinson State College with a B.S. degree in teaching. In Dickinson, he divided his time between road trips back to Grenora to visit his high school sweetheart, Betty Geltel, his TKE fraternity “commitments,” and, of course, as Duane would add with a half-cocked smirk on his face, his studies.
Duane and Betty married December 28th, 1968. In 1970, the couple moved to Newtown, ND to begin their teaching careers. Duane taught Business/Art and Driver’s Education for three years until they moved to Grenora to take over the family farm in 1973. He was proud of his 3rd generation farm that began its history in 1907. They raised four children on the farm, eventually moving to Grenora in 2009 so their son, Mitch, could take over as the 4th generation farmer. Duane remained active on the farm helping his son in whatever capacity he could. You can take the boy out of the country, but you can never take the country out of the boy.
Duane was an active member in the community serving as a member or president of various clubs and organizations to include the Grenora Ambulance Department, Grenora Golf Club, Farmers Union Board, Grenora Economic Development Club, Scorio Investment Club, and Grenora Township. He took great pleasure in serving and helping others. Cooking his signature dishes: egg McLundbys, popcorn, beer roasts and anything grilled was a way he brought joy to others. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and dabbling in carpentry, electrical work, cement work, and woodworking—as he would say, he was a “jack of all trades, master of none”. Above all, he was a hard working man, devoted to providing for his family.
While he was proud of his family heritage on the farm. He wasn’t afraid of working elsewhere to make ends meet; he ran a steam cleaning service in the oil field. In his early years, he worked on a carpentry crew three summers while helping his dad farm. In later years, he worked for Westcon several winters doing shutdown maintenance for gas plants and refineries in Tioga and Mandan.
Duane also knew how to enjoy himself. He relished camping and taking his kids to Yellowstone, Glacier, the Black Hills, the Tetons, and wherever there were hiking trails, mountains, and campfires. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and cribbage with anyone who would play with him. His 15 grandchildren were his “pride and joy.” His love was unconditional and jokes never-ending (though inappropriate they may be) for his grandchildren. His granddaughter, Faith, described her grandfather as “family oriented, hard working, witty, and beloved.”
Perhaps the most wonderful and most difficult part of Duane’s life was found in his last 10 days. He courageously said he had “made peace with his maker.” He openly embraced having his daughters sing spiritual songs to him and having his wife, children, and others pray with him. His once resistant heart had a new peace that was evident and his love of God was added to his legacy.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of almost 54 years, four children and 15 grandchildren - daughter Chara (John) Wangen and their children Beckler and Gracie of Bismarck, ND; daughter Chanda (Shawn) Stelter and their children Faith and Samuel of Bismarck, ND; son Mitchell (Erin) Lundby and their children Camden (Williston), Addie, Max, Audra, Gus and Evee of Grenora, ND; and daughter Tracy (Joseph P) Houle and their children Tatelyn, Taryn, Izabella, Joseph D, and Hudson of Lincoln, ND.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christa Jo Lundby; his parents, Lief and Doris Lundby; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Joe and Christine Geltel; and sister, Jean Paulson.
