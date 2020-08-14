Duane G. Glasoe, 85
Duane G. Glasoe, 85, of Williston passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.
Duane Glasoe was born to Raymond and Ellen (Logelin) Glasoe in Noonan, ND on May 23, 1934.
He is survived by sons, Arden Glasoe of Williston, ND, Tony (Anthony) Glasoe of Trophy Club, TX; grandchildren, Kris Glasoe of Williston,ND, Leanne Glasoe-Rauser of Mandan, ND and Hunter Glasoe of Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, Alex Glasoe of Helena, MT, Donald (Toby) Glasoe of Renton, WA, Lois Millett of Renton, WA, Robert Glasoe of Nashua, MT; many nieces and nephews.
Duane is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Audrey (Anseth) Glasoe; sons, Dennis Glasoe, Darwin Glasoe; parents; Raymond and Ellen Glasoe; sister, Karen Buckholtz; brother, Leonard Glasoe.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.