Duane E. Vennes, 92
Duane E. Vennes, 92, of Williston, Passed away at his home on Monday, September 7, 2020.
In keeping with Duane’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Military Rites will follow the service.
Friends are welcome to sign a guest book on Thursday, September 17, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service on Friday. Due to the current pandemic, the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
Duane Ellsworth Vennes was born on August 9, 1928 in Grenora, North Dakota to Albert and Gina (Alfson) Vennes. He was raised in Zahl, North Dakota. On December 3, 1950, Duane entered the U.S. Army, he served for 10 months in Korea and was honorably discharged on September 2, 1952.
Upon his discharge, Duane earned a Bachelor of Philosophy degree from the University of North Dakota before attending Williamette University Law School in Salem, Oregon. He briefly worked for the North Dakota State Highway Department before beginning his career in 1960 with Singer-Librascope. In 1966, Duane received a professional designation in Quality Control from UCLA and in 1975 he became a registered Professional California Quality Engineer.
Duane was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and girls!
Surviving Duane are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Preceding Duane in death were his parents; and his brothers, Robert J. Vennes, Albert Vennes Jr., John W. Vennes, Charles L. Vennes and Francis E. Vennes.
