Duane E. Vennes, 92
Duane E. Vennes, 92, of Williston, Passed away at his home on Monday, September 8, 2020.
In keeping with Duane’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.
Friends are welcome to sign a guest book on Thursday, September 17, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service on Friday. Due to the current pandemic, the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Duane or leave condolences for his family.