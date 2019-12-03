Duane “Dewey” Stompro, 89, longtime resident of Watford City, ND passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Home in Watford City, ND with his loving caretakers and Shaun Rink at his side. A private family burial will be held 3 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND where he will be laid to rest next to loving wife of 17 years Agnes Stompro. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com website. Fulkerson-Stevenson is helping the family arrangements.
Dewey was born on February 22, 1935 in rural Portal, ND to parents Elmer and Margaret (Campbell) Stompro. He grew up and attended school in the Portal area with his two sisters, Shirley Erickson, Columbus, ND and Bonnie Stangler, Enderlin, ND, three brothers, Jack Stompro and Jerry Stompro both of from the Crosby, ND area, and Mertie Stompo, Watford City, ND. Dewey worked in the oil field most of his life with the majority of it being in the Watord City area.
Dewey was happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends. He loved to go for coffee and visit with everyone in the restaurant. He had a great passion for dancing, family and being a career oil field hand. Dewey loved to share his stories of his days in the oilfield with everyone who visited him at the Good Shepherd Home. He also loved to share stories of his loving wife Agnes until Alzheimer’s robbed him of all his memories. The caregivers and the doctors were his new family and he loved them so.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Corner Christian Academy, 11012 Hwy 23, Watford City, ND 58854.