Funeral services for Duane “Dewey” Johnson, 77, of Watford City, ND will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND with Pastor Rob Favorite officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, ND. Burial will be in the Spring Creek Cemetery following the luncheon after the funeral service under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dewey passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home in Watford City, ND.
Duane “Dewey” Johnson was born on November 30, 1942 to Dallas and Doris Hagen Johnson in Williston, ND. He attended grade school at the rural Randall School and went to high school at Watford City High School, graduating in 1963. He was on the wrestling team during his high school years.
After graduation Dewey joined the Army serving in Fort Leonard Wood, MO and in England. Upon completion of his service in the military he went to work in the oil field. During his working career he worked at oil well services, Jergenson Ranch and the Senior Center where he drove the bus for the residents. When he retired his favorite things were to eat at the Senior Center, attending all the games at Watford City High School, eating breakfast at the One Stop with customers and friends, and watching western movies and eating at his son Nathan’s. He met many new friends.
Dewey is preceded in death by his parents Dallas and Doris Johnson, and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his son Nathan Sivertson of Watford City, ND and his children Natasha, Derek, Cody and Sadie, Jodie (Jon) Wick of Mohall, ND and their children Alyssa, Justin and Kamron, Dana (Wade) Wold of Watford City, ND and their daughter Kira, great-grandson Burke Witte and his sister Darlene (Ross) Birney of Bismarck, ND.