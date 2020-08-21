Duane Baesler, 79
Duane Baesler, 79, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday night, August 18, 2020 at his home in Williston.
A Funeral Service celebrating Duane’s life will be held on Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23rd from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Monday.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
Duane Melvin Baesler was born on January 15, 1941 to Emil and Marie (Stern) Baesler in New Leipzig, North Dakota. He was raised and educated in New Leipzig.
Duane met Helen Allick in Williston at Mcurdy’s Café. On September 24, 1961 they got married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston, North Dakota. They had one daughter, Mary.
He worked as an Equipment Operator for many different construction jobs and helped many farmers with various jobs on their farms. He also took great pride in building his own farm. He spent the last 30 years of his career at the State Highway Department and then retired to spend time with his loving family.
He loved collecting antiques and going to the threshing shows in the surrounding towns. He also liked playing pinochle and whist and visiting with his friends and family.
Duane spent his final years enjoying the company of his family. He was a genuine and prideful man who enjoyed speaking his mind. He eventually passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side.
Duane is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Mary (Craig) Sneva; grandchildren, Shawn (Naomi) Sneva, Shannon (Devyn) Smith; great-grandchildren, Drasyn Smith, Destyn Smith, Shaylon Smith, Isla Sneva; brother, Dean Baesler; sister, Doris Okken (Clifford); sister-in-law Eileen Baesler and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Marie Baesler; brother, Don Baesler and sister-in-law, Janice Baesler.
