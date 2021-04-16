Duane A. Schenstad, 51
Duane A. Schenstad, 51, of Grenora, North Dakota passed away Wednesday evening, April 14, 2021 at his home in Grenora.
Duane’s Funeral Service will be held at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at 11:00 AM. The Rev. David Maxfield will Officiate. The Funeral Service will be Livestreamed. Go to Duane’s photo on the Everson-Coughlin website, click the live stream event to watch the service.
Visitation for Duane will be at held on Sunday, April 18th from 1:00 PM -5:00 PM at the Everson – Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. A Family Service, Officiated by Pastor Parris, will be held at 5:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday the 18th. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
