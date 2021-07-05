Druscilla Jean Maisey, 95
Druscilla Jean Maisey, 95, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home in Williston, North Dakota surrounded by numerous family and friends.
Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery on Tuesday, July 6th at 10:00 AM. Bishop Mark Maddocks will officiate.
Druscilla Jean Maisey was born in Franklin, Idaho to Heinrich Rudolf Dursteler and Clemma Drusella Long. She married D. Glen Maisey on September 15, 1943 in the Logan, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They raised eight children, Daniel, William, LaDawn, Marie, Edward, Gordon, Beverly and David.
Jean is survived by a sister Zoey Murray of Pocatello, Idaho; two daughters, LaDawn and Tom Cottongim, Hockley, Texas, Marie Maisey, Herriman, Utah; sons, Daniel of Colorado Springs, William and Karen of Williston, Edward and Danette of Epping, Gordon and Kelle of Fairbanks, Alaska, and David and Cydney of Anchorage, Alaska. 47 grandchildren, 95 great-grandchildren and their respective spouses and 11 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen and daughter Beverly and one granddaughter Erin. Also, by her parents, eight brothers and one sister.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Jean or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.