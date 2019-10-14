Dr. Robert F. Nolan, 83
Dr. Robert F Nolan, affectionately known as Doc, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on October 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tennessee, surrounded by his devoted son and family.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday afternoon, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Gregory Luger will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will be in Riverview Cemetery following the funeral mass.
Dr. Nolan’s family will be receiving guests at the Everson-Coughlin funeral Home on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Church on Friday.
An Evening Vigil with Rosary will be held Thursday evening, October 17 at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercy Medical Foundation, 1301 15th Ave. W., Williston, N.D., 58801.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dr. Nolan or leave condolences for his family.