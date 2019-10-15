Dr. Robert F. Nolan, 83

Dr. Robert F Nolan, affectionately known as Doc, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on October 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tennessee, surrounded by his devoted son and family.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday afternoon, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Gregory Luger will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will be in Riverview Cemetery following the funeral mass. Dr. Nolan’s family will be receiving guests at the Everson-Coughlin funeral Home on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Church on Friday.
An Evening Vigil with Rosary will be held Thursday evening, October 17 at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Dr. Nolan was born on September 10, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Anthony Nicholas Nolan and Mary C. Flannery.
He graduated from Leo High School in 1954, and enrolled in the Pre-Dental program at Loyola University Chicago. During this time, he met, and later married Maribeth Adducci. Dr. and Mrs. Nolan were married for 49 years and had two sons, Donald Anthony and Robert Edward. Dr. Nolan served 2 years in the Air Force based in El Paso, Texas. After serving his country, he returned to Loyola to complete his Oral Surgery training, and also obtained a master’s in science. Dr. Nolan also expanded his love of learning and the sciences to others as he taught Pathology at Loyola.
Dr. Nolan then went on to practice Oral Surgery in Berwyn and Waukegan, Illinois, before he and his wife, along with their two boys moved to Williston, North Dakota, where he practiced until his retirement. After his retirement, he moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to be closer to his sons.
Dr. Nolan was a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons as well as a former member of the North Dakota and Illinois Dental Associations. He was also a proud member of the Rotary Club of Williston. Dr. Nolan enjoyed playing golf with his family as he was a member of the Williston and Glenn Flora country clubs. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Maribeth, as well as cooking, and hunting with his family.
Dr. Nolan is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Maribeth Nolan, his son, Robert Nolan, his brother, Ronald Nolan, and his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Adducci. Dr. Nolan is survived by his son, Donald Nolan and daughter-in-law Pepita of Germantown, Tennessee, as well as his grandchildren Delaney, Nicholas and Joey. Dr. Nolan is also survived by his brother-in-law Dr. Joseph Adducci as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercy Medical Foundation, 1301 15th Ave. W., Williston, N.D., 58801.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dr. Nolan or leave condolences for his family.