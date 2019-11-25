Dr. Robert Austin Howard, 67
Dr. Robert Austin Howard, President of Medscan Lab and Advanced Drug Testing, passed away on November 8, 2019, at the age of 67, surrounded by his family at his home in Williston, ND.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30th at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. In lieu of flowers, the family has decided to set up the “Robert A. Howard chemistry scholarship” for chemistry majors at the University of North Dakota. In Memory of Robert A. Howard, donations to the scholarship can be made payable to the “UND Foundation” and sent to MedScan Lab, 1502 13th Ave. West, Suite 201, Williston, ND 58801
Robert (Rob) was born in Minot, ND, to Austin and Pauline Howard. He was a graduate of Minot High School. Rob attended the University of North Dakota for three years and then transferred to the University of Houston where he received a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry followed by a Doctorate degree in chemistry. It was at the UH chemistry department that he met his future wife, Joanne, also a student. After graduate school, Rob attended medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch. After medical school, he immediately went to work as a consultant and entrepreneur in Houston, Texas. He founded several companies in the precious metals and clinical laboratory industry through his career. In 1992 Rob packed up his family and moved to Williston to start Dakota Catalyst Products. He then began Advanced Drug Testing and Medscan Labs in 1999, which are still in business today and operated by his four children. Rob was very passionate about chemistry and the sciences. He was always one to lighten the mood with a joke no matter how serious the matter. Rob and his family loved boating at Lake Sakakawea.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Austin and Pauline Howard. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joanne Howard; son, Jesse Howard; son, Michael Howard; daughter, Jennifer Heller; son, William Howard; grandchildren: Emily Howard, Austin Heller, Christian Heller, Kyle Howard, Luke Howard, Natalie Heller, and Finn Howard; and sisters: Judith Howard, Nancy Fischer.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Rob or leave condolences with his family. Friend may call at the Church on Saturday, November 30th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.