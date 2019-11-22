Dr. Robert Austin Howard, 67
Dr. Robert Austin Howard, President of Medscan Lab and Advanced Drug Testing, passed away on November 8, 2019, at the age of 67, surrounded by his family at his home in Williston, ND.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30th at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. In lieu of flowers, the family has decided to set up the “Robert A. Howard chemistry scholarship” for chemistry majors at the University of North Dakota. In Memory of Robert A. Howard, donations to the scholarship can be made payable to the “UND Foundation” and sent to MedScan Lab, 1502 13th Ave. West, Suite 201, Williston, ND 58801
Friend may call at the Church on Saturday, November 30th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
