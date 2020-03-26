Richard Powell Holm, M.D., age 71, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home under hospice care, surrounded by his family. Visitations and memorial services will be held in the future as soon as public gatherings are permitted. Eidsness Funeral Home of Brookings, South Dakota is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be designated to the Healing Words Foundation, P.O. Box 752, Brookings, SD 57006 https://www.healingwordsfoundation.org/donate.html
