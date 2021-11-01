Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78
Funeral services for Dr. Francis R. Corner will be 2PM Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Plentywood Lutheran Church with Pastor Tammy Craker officiating. Cremation will then take place and private committal rites will take place at a later date.
Francis Russell Corner (Butch, Doc) was born to Francis R. Corner and Margaret M. Corner (Greff) on September 5, 1943, in Seattle, WA. He grew up as an only child in Plentywood, MT where he graduated from Plentywood High School in 1961.
During the early years, he worked with his father both hauling lumber from Western Montana and later building homes in Plentywood, giving him a strong work ethic which persisted throughout his life.
After he graduated, he went to Chicago, IL to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. While both working and going to school, he met Karen Belland, whom he married in 1968.
In 1970, Fran moved to Williston, ND and opened his first chiropractic office. Shortly thereafter, he had two sons; Christopher in 1971 and Steven in 1975. He was very active locally through the years; which included Lions Club, Toastmasters, and Jaycees – where he developed a “Kids World Too” program. Later, he was President of the Library Board which was responsible for getting a new library for Williston.
In 1985, he married Linda Nadine Daniels Aaberg, a teacher in Williston. She was so lucky, as she got two loving sons in the deal! Fran and Linda lived a busy life together whether it was working or traveling. They often visited their sons and families in Colorado and California, and also were lucky enough to visit cities around the US, and a few other countries.
He loved his profession and always worked hard to better it. He was instrumental in getting Blue Cross/Blue Shield to cover Chiropractic. During his years as a Chiropractor in ND, he was very active working at the State level. He served as the Secretary/Treasurer for 14 years, Vice-President for two years, and President for two years. After that he was appointed by the ND Governor to the North Dakota Chiropractic Board of Examiners for ten years – serving as Board President for two years.
In 2013, Fran retired after 43 years of practice. He and Linda moved to Plentywood, MT to relax. But as everyone knows – he couldn’t relax or retire! After roughly two years, he opened a Chiropractic office at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
He loved Chiropractic and his patients – almost as much as his wife Linda. He will be missed so very much by his wife, Linda, and his two sons Chris (Sara; Cole 15, Lilah 10) and Steve (Amber; Everly 3).
He was preceded in death by his father and mother – Francis and Margaret Corner, his father and mother in-law – Rudale and Arlene Nelson, brother in-law – Darrel Daniels, his maternal grandparents – Patrick and Margaret Greff, and his paternal grandparents — Russell Corner, and Mary (Jack) White.