Dr. Dean R. Strinden, 95
Dr. Dean R. Strinden, 95, longtime Williston Physician, passed away Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston.
Dean Roland Strinden was born November 29, 1923 to Teddy Isaac and Martha Ovidia Eidsvig Strinden and died September 21, 2019 in Williston, North Dakota at the age of 95. He grew up in Litchville, ND where his parents instilled values of faith, family and community service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ione and Marcelle; brothers, Keith, Osmund Alfred and Theron Strinden.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Catheleen Leona Wallgren Strinden; children: daughter, Susan (Lyle) Hall and children Nathaniel (Annie), Kirsten (John) Juhl, Selah (Ryan) Stebbins, Maren (Nathan) Nodland, Bennet and William (Andrea); son, William (Sarah) and children, Ernest (Gabriela), Edward, Emily (Evan) Flett and Daniel (Elizabeth); daughter, Carol (William) Hineman and children, Joel (Megan), Bridget (Judah) Coleman and Jared; 18 great grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Jan) and David (Ella); sisters-in-law, Cleone and Mavis Strinden and numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduation from Litchville High School, he served in the Army in World War II stationed in the Philippines and New Guinea. He entered UND Medical School after completing his undergraduate degree then transferred for the final two years graduating from the University of Colorado Medical School in 1952. While at UND he met and married his beloved wife, Catheleen Wallgren. They moved to Williston in 1954. He co-Founded Harmon Park Clinic in 1954 and served the community as a family doctor doing everything from delivering babies to trauma surgery. He reluctantly retired from active medical practice in 1993. Over his career he served as president of the ND Chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians, ND Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the ND State Medical Association and served on the State Health Council by governor appointment. He was active in the community all his life being involved with Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Lions Club, United Way, Historical James Memorial Library, Williston School Board, UND Williston Foundation, Bethel Home Trust and the Ft. Union Trading Post Restoration Project. He was the recipient of the Sioux Award in 1994. He was the chairman for the UND Foundation and UND School of Medicine Campaign for Excellence. He was grateful to live in Williston and have the opportunity to serve with his friends and neighbors.
He has been ever dedicated to his family. There were pony rides and long walks in search of agates. His words of wisdom included “life is too short to have bad days.” For the past few years he fought health issues to continue caring for his wife. He wanted nothing more than to remain in their home spending time on the porch overlooking their peaceful valley together. He read his Bible daily and lived his faith daily. He was intelligent, wise, stubborn, strong, dedicated and loved so much. He had a passion for life, learning and doing the right thing. He was fiercely proud to be a North Dakotan and would take any opportunity to teach others about his great state. He was an excellent and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather leaving a legacy of service and lessons learned and cookies for Catheleen and the grandchildren.
He would be honored if his friends and colleagues supported the charities and organizations in his beloved community.
The family of Dean Strinden wishes to thank all the caregivers who helped him and will continue to help him take care of his dear and beautiful wife, Catheleen.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Interment with military honors will be held at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston from 9:00 AM until 6:30 PM Friday. Family will greet people from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com