Dr. Dean R. Strinden, 95, longtime Williston Physician, passed away Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Interment with military honors will be held at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston from 9:00 AM until 6:30 PM Friday. Family will greet people from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.