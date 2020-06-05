Douglas Wayne Wahus, 63, Dickinson, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dickinson Eagles Club. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com
Tags
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Train derailment near Bainville leaves one dead, several injured
-
Williston Police address protest rumors
-
Delta Airlines suspends flights to Williston
-
Despite rumors, Williston vigil remains peaceful
-
Teri Mae Olson, 61
-
Local dance studios eagerly prepare to reopen
-
Kari Sorenson, 49
-
Bismarck holds rally to protest death of George Floyd
-
20-year-old accused of sex with 14-year-old girl, held on $75,000 bond
-
Shuck begins Well Done Foundation to help plug orphaned, abandoned wells in Montana, North Dakota, and other states