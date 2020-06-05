Douglas Wayne Wahus, 63, Dickinson, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dickinson Eagles Club. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Wahus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments