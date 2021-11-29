Douglas Wayne Legacie, 76
Douglas Wayne Legacie, 76, of Adams, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021 at his home in Adams.
His Graveside Service will be celebrated Thursday afternoon, December 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.
Douglas Wayne Legacie was born May 3, 1945 in Lawton, ND, the son of Basil James and Iva Marie (Olson) Legacie. Doug was raised in the area, working on the Legacie farm and helping out many of the other farms nearby.
He started his career in the oil and gas industry when he was 16, making a heck of a name for himself with many accomplishments, and helping create many of the standards still used today in the oil and gas industry. He drilled the deepest well in Manila, UT. Also drilled the fastest, completed in Baggs, WY, from rig set up to casing, in 18 hours. The well was 16,000 feet deep. These both were world records. Doug was also known as the million dollar roughneck. He was the only person to graduate from this government sponsored program. He was the youngest, at 21, to become a toolpusher (company man). Doug and his family traveled the world during his time in the oilfield.
Doug’s biggest passion was building the fastest cars. He loved his first 1967 Bonneville, he won many races and was known as “lead foot Legacie”. He also built many Pontiacs, and was always looking for that next race.
When he retired, he moved home to North Dakota and bought a farm. This is where his love of tractors grew. His family would tease him about making them into hot rod tractors. He loved to rebuild these tractors and enjoyed gardening and mowing his big old lawn. He enjoyed his family and friends, telling stories and making you feel like you were right there with him while he told them. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Doug is survived by his girlfriend, Janice Outram; 3 children, Crystal “Crysie” (Jerry) Hendershott, Douglas Legacie, and Miles (Carrie) Legacie; 4 grandchildren, Heidi (Jeff) Scott, Raymond (Courtney) Hendershott, Kiessa Legacie, and Jackson Legacie; 5 great grandchildren, Braxton Scott, Bowman & Fynnlee Hendershott, and Owen & Sophia Kitchens; 1 brother, Basil Jr. “Bud” (Lois) Legacie; 4 sisters, Jeannette Koyle, Cindy (Joe) Bertsch, Pam Rodacker, and Edie Legacie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Ann; 2 sisters, Irene and Barbara; and 2 brothers, Duane and Richard “Dick”.
