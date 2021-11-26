Purchase Access

Douglas Wayne Legacie, 76, of Adams, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021 at his home in Adams.

His Graveside Service will be celebrated Thursday afternoon, December 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Doug or leave condolences for his family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

Service information

Dec 2
Graveside
Thursday, December 2, 2021
1:00PM-1:30PM
Riverview Cemetery
815 9th Ave West
Williston, ND 58801
