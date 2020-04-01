Douglas Platt, 60
Douglas Platt, 60, of Williston, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Douglas Michael Platt was born on October 19, 1959 to Jack Platt and Shirley Tweden in Melbourne, Florida. Doug was raised and educated in California.
Doug lived and breathed his job in the oil field and the friends he made over the years meant everything to him.
Doug is survived by his wife Patty Platt; his children, Becky Murphy, Travis Platt, Megan Platt and Makayla Pratt; his five grandchildren; his mom and step-father, Shirley (Jimmy) Whitman, his father, Jack Platt; his sisters, Lyn Rupright and Deb Ogren; his brothers, Craig Platt and Paul Platt.
