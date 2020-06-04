Douglas N. Downie, 67, of Stanley, ND passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence in Stanley, ND.
Funeral Mass for Douglas will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Stanley, ND. Father Jason Signalness will officiate. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. There will be a luncheon provided at Opportunity Foundation (15 1st St SE) after the burial. All are invited.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevensons.com
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Doug’s service information on our website www.springanstevensons.com