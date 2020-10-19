Dorrie Walen, 97
Dorrie Walen passed away October 3, 2020, her body unable to match the strong will that had served her for 97 and ½ years. Doris Katherine Larson was born to Conrad and Ruth (Bracken) Larson in Minneapolis, February 28, 1923. Orphaned at 18, she and her siblings remained together. Dorrie worked to support her younger siblings, including as one of many “Rosie Riveters”. She put herself through college; two years at Augsburg College, Minneapolis, graduating from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, with a BA in English, minor in Spanish.
Returning to Minneapolis, Dorrie worked as a graphic artist for the grocery chain, National Tea. At Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church she was active in Luther League, and singing in choir. One day, a handsome, blue-eyed Norwegian farmer with a gorgeous tenor voice joined choir, not knowing he’d just fulfilled every criterion on Dorrie’s perfect husband list. At Our Saviour’s M. David Walen and Dorrie Larson married, then settled on the Divide County, ND farm where Dave was born, raised. Atop a tractor-towed, hay-filled wagon, friends paraded them around the township, horn-honking cars celebrating their marriage.
Dorrie’s delicious baked goods and meals for family and friends, her house, sewing for her family, became her canvas for creativity and artistry. Daily chores, tending her growing family, didn’t prevent her from involvement in church, and women’s groups. She taught Sunday School, was active in Homemakers, Study Club, Ladies’ Aid and Sons of Norway. Dorrie enjoyed organizing, decorating for dozens of meetings and luncheons, hosting well into her 80s.
Dorrie lived on after the passing of her husband, Dave; her parents; her sisters, Gert, Marilyn, brother, Conrad; her parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; her grandchildren, Anders, Janae.
Dorrie and Dave welcomed their seven children: Claudia Walen Larson, Beth (Steve) Walen, Miriam Walen (Paul) Sikora, David (Anna) Walen, Noreen (Steve) Thompson, Reid (Julie) Walen, and Annette Walen (Colin Evenson). They were blessed with 25 grandchildren, with two more welcomed as adults, and 14 great-grandchildren. She leaves numerous nephews, nieces, cousins.
Dorrie’s faith sustained her in joys and sorrows. Memorials may be made to Skabo Church Cemetery Association. Email homewalen@gmail.com for info. A memorial service will be held at Skabo Cemetery, Summer 2021, COVID permitting. Think of her when you see anything aqua, and enjoy a piece of chocolate.