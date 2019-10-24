Dorothy Torgeson, 85

Dorothy Torgeson age 85, of Williston, ND, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Colgan, ND.
Dorothy was born March 10, 1934 in Buford ND to Louis Moran and Ruth (Ward) Moran. Dorothy attended school and worked in Williston ND where she met and married Howard Torgeson, Colgan ND, on May 27, 1950. Their first home was Chicago, IL. Dorothy later returned to Williston for the birth of Randal. Howard was called into active duty with the Navy in Feb 1951. Prior to Howard’s deployment, Oct. 1951, he was stationed at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA and Long Beach, CA. Dorothy moved back to Williston while awaiting Howard’s discharge in September 1952. They moved to Ambrose ND in October of 1953 and began 47 years as farmers in the Ambrose/Colgan community. In 1964 they moved to Colgan where Dorothy worked as Officer in Charge at the Colgan Post Office from 1972 until 1974. Through the years Dorothy enjoyed bowling, Ladies Auxiliary, teaching Bible School in Ambrose and Sunday School in both Ambrose and Colgan. Dorothy’s hobbies included decorating, crocheting and oil painting. She was a fantastic artist with her children and grandchildren proudly displaying her work in their homes.
In 2000 Howard and Dorothy celebrated their 50th anniversary. They also retired from farming and moved to Williston. Howard passed away in January 2004. Dorothy spent several years in Colorado and her last years she lived in Williston.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Randal (Missy) Torgeson, sons Rodney, Ronald & Aaron, daughters Betty (Johnney) Elsbernd, son Dustin, and daughter Jessie; Laila (Landis) Rosenquist, son Laramie and daughter Vannessa and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, daughter Diane Torgeson, mother Ruth, mother and father-in-law Alfred and Vanness Torgeson, sisters Virginia & Betty, brothers Donald (Ole) and Dale, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Elbert & Mary Robinson, Sander & Jennie Torgeson and Murray & Eunice Torgeson.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.
