Dorothy Olson, 89
Dorothy Olson, 89, of Williston, passed away at the Tioga Medical Center on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery at 10:00 AM on Saturday morning.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, February 17, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. A family service, open to the public, will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Thursday evening.
Dorothy Ann Miller-Olson was born in Grafton, ND on April 22, 1932 to her German emigrant mother Frieda, and her Pennsylvania Dutch father Ray Miller. She grew up in the Red River Valley of eastern North Dakota on their potato farm, along with two Sisters and four Brothers.
For a period, she also lived with some neighbors after the Miller family farmhouse burned to the ground. This misfortune was associated her Mother’s egg operation that served the local area.
Following High School, Dorothy attended the Deaconess School of Nursing affiliated with the University of North Dakota. This culminated in Dorothy becoming a Registered Nurse. While attending UND, she met Vance Olson from Parshall, ND. They were wed in 1953. Throughout Vance’s Military Service, Dorothy’s strong belief in the concepts of matrimony and family, led to five children being born in the states of North Dakota, Alaska, and New Mexico. In 1960, a desire to help comfort an ailing parent brought them back to North Dakota.
Vance and Dorothy ultimately ended up growing grain on two different family farms near Parshall. Dorothy often joked about having gotten off the farm only to become married to a farmer. After situating in Williston, while her kids were engaged in their early school days, Dorothy ventured into part-time employment outside the home. Her skill as an RN benefited the Williston Head Start Program and the Western Dakota Clinic. Sharing an entrepreneurial spirit with her husband and business partners, they established a gourmet wine and cheese shop during the late 70’s. Following that Williston Basin oil boom, Dorothy’s people and medical skill brought her enjoyment while working many years at the Mercy Recovery Center’s Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation unit. Dorothy’s faith in her one true God guided her through to the other side, following the untimely loss of her beautiful 31-year old Daughter Kristy, and again in 2003 after losing her husband of 50-years. Only a year ago Dorothy walked boldly through not only the pandemic, but the unrelated death of her devoted Seattle son Tim. Her resilience and bright spirit rarely went unnoticed throughout anything life presented.
The birds around Harmon Park were all fed like royalty. Dorothy shared her green thumb and passion for flowers with many. Her contagious sense of humor served her and those around her well, even during several hospital stays during her last 6-months of this life. Dorothy was busy texting and lovingly mentoring young nurses at the Tioga Hospital, right up until she departed from her full life of 89 years on Sunday February 13, 2022 with her Williston daughter Vanessa present. Other surviving children include her Lancaster, PA son Todd, and his wife Kathey, and her Lexington, KY son Mark. Dorothy has provided an abundance of love and fond memories for her eight grandchildren Mike, Caraly, Kristen, Dalton, Casey, Alexandra, and twins Erica and Christa. Invariably, some of Dorothy’s wonderful qualities will also continue to live through her ten great grandchildren who reside in four states. Dorothy has two older sisters, Ruth in Grand Forks and Miriam in Simi Valley, CA. She will also be dearly missed by her caregivers, First Lutheran Church members, the Moose Lodge, American Legion folks, and a host of other people whose path she crossed, including local and lifelong friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Nashville’s Gilda’s Club at guildasclubmiddletontn.org, Williston’s Bras for a Cause at brasforacausend.com, or to the First Lutheran Church of Williston’s Good Samaritan Fund.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dorothy or leave condolences for her family.