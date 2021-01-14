Dorothy N. Kannas, 95, formerly of Cando, ND died Monday, January 11, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran and Rehab in Williston, ND, where she had lived for the last 5 years. Her beloved niece, Peggy Miller Evenson was by her side. Funeral services will be held at the Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Craig officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Jamie Jacksen, Calvin Nass, Riley Nass, Jerod Nass, Zach Meyer, Justin Marsh and Zach Bergrud. Honorary pallbearers will be Randal Nass and Tery Kannas. Music will be provided by Catherine Anfinson. Burial will take place at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Cando
Dorothy N. Henke was born November 3, 1925 in Churchs Ferry, ND, to Ewald and Martha (Schach) Henke. Dorothy was the second of three close-knit children, all growing up together in the house their grandfather built. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Penn, ND and attended country school near her home. She later attended high school in Penn, ND, where she graduated valedictorian of her class in 1943.
After high school, Dorothy worked at JC Penney in Cando, ND when she met Lynn Nass, who was home on leave from the service. They were married October 20, 1945 and both went to where Lynn was stationed until his discharge. They then returned to Cando where they farmed for many years, however, they did manage to take advantage of the early years of marriage by traveling around the United States before filling their home with three dearly loved children. Dorothy’s faith was important to her and she taught both Sunday school and Bible school when her children were young, often bringing extra children along the way. After Lynn passed away in 1969, Dorothy moved into Cando and worked for the Towner County State Bank for fifteen years before retiring.
On February 15, 1985, Dorothy married Carl Kannas and they resided in Great Falls, Montana until Carl passed away on February 5, 1990. She then lived with her sister, Nadine Miller, in Crookston, MN. They loved passing the time by singing and doing crossword puzzles together, a hobby Dorothy continued until her eyesight would no longer allow it. After about a year, Dorothy again made Cando her home for over twenty years.
After a fall in her home, Dorothy moved to Devils Lake for rehab, eventually getting her own apartment. In Devils Lake she was close to her son, Jerry, and enjoyed visits from many of her grandchildren. In 2015, she moved to Williston to live with her son, Danny and his wife, until moving into Bethel Lutheran in 2016 where she lived until her passing. Even up to her last hours, her mind was still sharp as ever!
Dorothy is survived by her son Danny (Lori), Williston, ND; son-in-law Larry Orvedal, Cando, ND; step-children: Tery Kannas, Kelso, WA; Vicki Wagner, Minneapolis, MN; and Patti Taylor, Great Falls, MT; grandchildren: Jamie (Vicki) Jacksen, Egeland, ND; Valerie Jacksen, Starkweather, ND; Randal (Grace) Nass, Eden Prairie, MN; Calvin (Shari) Nass, Williston, ND; Alyssa (Zach) Meyer, Williston, ND; Stacy (Louis) Nass-Bruskin, Seattle, WA; Misty (Justin) Marsh, Devils Lake, ND; Lyndi (Zack) Nass, New Rockford, ND; Riley Nass, Williston, ND; Roxy Nass, Devils Lake, ND and Jerod (Hayley) Nass, Devils Lake, ND; 28 great grandchildren and 10 great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces. She was especially close to and dearly loved by her two nieces, Patty (TJ) Sabie, Embarrass, MN and Peggy (Jeff) Evenson, Mentor, MN. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, sister, Nadine Miller and her husband, Earl, Crookston, MN; nephew, Mike Miller; brother, Art Henke; daughter, Linda Orvedal in 2019; son, Jerry Nass in 2014 and her daughter-in-law, Trudy Nass in 1989.
We would like to especially thank all the wonderful caregivers she had at Bethel Lutheran while she resided there. They all loved her so much too!! Rest in peace, Mom! We will always love you!
Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando, ND is in charge of arrangements.