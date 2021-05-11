Dorothy Mae Johnson, 89

Dorothy Mae Johnson of Perham, MN passed away on May 05, 2021 at the age of 89.
Dorothy was born on July 11, 1931 to Sam and Olga (Sanstead) Toft in Alexandria, MN. Sadly, both of her parents passed away before she was two years old. She was then raised by her Uncle and Aunt, George and Dorothy Sanstead. Dorothy attended nursing school at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, MN and worked as an RN. Dorothy met the love of her life, Wilfred (Bill) Johnson while on a fishing trip with nursing friends. He pulled over their boat to see if they had fishing licenses. This romance blossomed and they were married on June 26, 1954 in Pelican Rapids, MN. They moved to Perham, MN after Bill accepted a position teaching high school biology. Dorothy worked as a nurse at the Perham hospital and would eventually work as a public health nurse for Ottertail county for many years. They had two children, Kristen and Lyndes.
Dorothy was a woman of strong faith. She and Bill were charter members of Calvary Lutheran Church where Dorothy continued to be active through various committees over the years. She was very much a social butterfly, and many have commented that Dorothy was the first person to welcome them into the church. She had a warm and inviting manner.
Dorothy was called Dot by many who knew and loved her. Baking buns and bread were Dorothy’s specialty. She often would give out bread as a thank you to close friends.
She was the first honorary chair for the relay for life. She was very active in the American Cancer Society.
After retirement, Bill and Dorothy enjoyed spending winters in Florida. Dorothy loved Paul Lake, sunsets, coffee time with friends, and playing Skipbo or Bridge. Dorothy was a classy dresser. Often making a fashion statement, necklaces down to her shoes.
Dorothy is survived by sisters, Gen Zarbok, Lillian (Phil) Hagen, Miriam (Ben) Miller, Pauline (Dick) Hendrickson; daughter, Kristen (Scott) Rehak; AFS son, Patrick (Cheryl) Mendis; grandchildren, Chase (Lindsy) Rehak, Colby (Tarren) Rehak, Erin (Anthony) Calkins, Angelyn Adamson, Gamini and Samantha Mendis; great-grandchildren, Remy Calkins, Cauri and Shay Rehak, Edda Rehak, and Myles Murdough. She is proceeded in death by husband, Wilfred M. Johnson and daughter, Lyndes (Johnson) Adamson.
Dorothy will be forever loved and missed.
Services to be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Perham, MN at 11:00am on Friday, June 18th, 2021. Lunch will be provided while family and friends tell stories of times shared with Dorothy. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers memorials made to the family will be donated to Dorothy’s favorite charities.
Arrangements are in the care of Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service of Perham, MN. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.schoenebergerfh.com. 218-346-5175