Dorothy Louise (Nelson) Woessner, 91

Dorothy Louise (Nelson) Woessner passed away May 6, 2020, in Lakewood, Colorado. Dorothy, (known to her family as “Grammy”), was born August 25, 1928, in Bottineau, North Dakota, where she was raised by her parents August and Emma Nelson on the Nelson family farm in Bottineau county. She had three brothers, Donald and Ralph Hoskin and Elmer Olson, all deceased.
After attending school in Mohall, North Dakota, Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper. While visiting a friend in Stanley, North Dakota, she was introduced to Donavon Woessner, and the two were married October 7, 1955. They subsequently lived in Montana, where their first daughter, Joan Carol Woessner Campbell (deceased) was born. After living 10 years in Montana, the Woessners moved back to North Dakota, and resided in Williston, where they had their second daughter, Annette Kay Woessner Hugh, who resides in Houston, Texas. While living in Williston, Dorothy was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church, and she was also an avid bowler. In 1979, Don and Dorothy moved to the Denver, Colorado, area as a result of a work transfer. They settled in Lakewood, Colorado, where they resided for 40 years. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Annette; her grandchildren, Lindsey Campbell Brown, and husband Jacob Brown; Matthew Campbell, Nicolas Campbell and Elias Hugh; great grandchildren, Elliott and Sawyer Brown, as well as son-in-laws Doug Campbell and David Hugh.
Dorothy was a member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colorado, where she was involved in various activities. Upon retirement, Don and Dorothy spent numerous summers on Lake Sakakawea in the Missouri River basin in western North Dakota where they enjoyed hosting friends and relatives. They also traveled extensively — enjoying trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Scandinavia. Dorothy was known as an excellent cook, and she enjoyed cooking and baking for her loved ones, and preparing her traditional oyster stew each Christmas Eve. She and Don loved playing cards and were lifelong Whist partners, as well as frequent and competitive Rumikub players. The family requests that memorials be given to the charity of your choice in Dorothy’s name.