Dorothy L. Christopherson, 92
Dorothy L. Christopherson, 92, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday morning, July 9, 2021.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate the service. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the service. Visitation, at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, friends and family are welcome to sign the guest book and view photos in honor of Dorothy.
Dorothy Louise (Scott) Chirstopherson was born to Clarance and Edith Scott on August 19th 1928 in Williston, ND. As a young child Dorothy lived in Epping and Springbrook, ND. The family moved to Eugene Oregon until the age of eight and a half. They made the move back to Springbrook where Dorothy attended school through the 8th grade. She attended and graduated from the Epping High School.
Dorothy met her future husband, Walter Christopherson, at a basketball game in Epping, ND. On July 25th 1948 they were united in marriage at the Epping Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy liked to tend to her garden and flowers. Cooking and birdwatching were also a few of her hobbies.
Dorothy was an active member of the Epping Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of the, Ladies Aid and birthday club.
In 1971 Dorothy and Walter moved to Williston where Dorothy worked downtown at Joseph’s, Colonial Shop and Robinsons Jewelry. She will be greatly missed by her family and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, parents Clarance and Edith Scott; sister Gladys Goltz; and brother Lloyd Scott; one sister in-law and four brother in-laws.
Dorothy is survived by her sons Daryl, Elton and wife Lori of Williston, Douglas and wife Karen of Epping, Harold and wife Jodene of Williston; daughter Kathy Stevens and husband David of Casper, WY. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, thirty seven great grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren.
The family sends their sincere thanks to the Visiting Angels that have taken such tender care of Dorothy the last four years.
