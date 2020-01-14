Dorothy Krogen, 90

Dorothy Krogen left life on this earth at her home at Touchmark in Bismarck, ND on January 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Touchmark Retirement Community, 1000 W Century, Bismarck.
Family will greet visitors from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friday, January 17, Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Dorothy was born September 15, 1929 in Golden Valley, ND to Joe and Lena (Mittlestadt) Loscheider. She was the second oldest of eight children.
Dorothy graduated from Killdeer High School in 1949. That summer she went to Dickinson State and earned a teaching certificate and started teaching that fall at the Grinnell Country school south of Tioga. Dorothy had five students, one being her future husband’s niece. One windy October day, a handsome horseback rider rode up to the school during recess while Dorothy was standing on the porch. The rider said: “Hello, l’m Arnold Krogen, Agnes’ uncle.” Dorothy, being the considerate person she was, introduced herself and just like that a gust of wind blew her beautiful blue skirt up over her head! Arnold said he fell in love with her right then and there. Dorothy married Arnold the love of her life on April 15, 1950 and the Blue Skirt Waltz was their forever dance. Together Dorothy and Arnold made their home south of Tioga for 59 1/2 years and raised their three children, Lee, Nancy and Fern.
Dorothy and Arnold loved to travel near and abroad with friends and family. They spent many winters in Arizona, settling in Lake Havasu where they met some of their fondest and dearest friends.
She was an avid golfer, winning many ladies tournaments. She also was very competitive at horse shoes and went to many tournaments throughout the states. Dorothy also enjoyed quilting and won first place at county and state fairs for many quilts.
Dorothy was active in the community, being involved with the Beaver Lodge 4-H Club, Tioga Farm Festival, White Earth Valley Saddle Club and Tioga Fine Arts Club. She and Arnold were honored as Grand Marshalls for the Tioga Farm Festival Parade in 1990.
Dorothy started writing her family history in the mid 70’s on a manual typewriter and then bought a computer when she was 69 and started writing “The Books” of her family history and our lives. She wrote five books and vowed to continue writing until she died or was unable. She was still writing and copying and pasting days before her death.
Dorothy loved and adored her children and her grandchildren with all her heart. She was always encouraging them and had their backs with any new ventures they pursued. She taught them love and compassion, to pick yourself up when things got down, don’t dwell on the past and to live like there is no tomorrow. Laugh a lot, have fun, love more and laugh some more. Dorothy kept her positive, down to earth attitude even in her saddest times. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.
After Arnold died in 2009, Dorothy moved into Tioga and continued to live at the Crazy Horse Campground in Lake Havasu City during the winters. In 2013 Dorothy moved to the Touchmark community in Bismarck. It didn’t take her long to realize she had found a great place to call home and started the next chapter of her life. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every day there. She brought laughter and kindness to everyone she met. Her bucket list was complete in September 2018, at the young age of 89 when she was able to take a hot air balloon ride in Medora that was made possible by some pretty amazing people that loved her as much as she loved them.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Chuck) Krogen Abel, their children Carla and Daniel; and Fern (Nick) Leier, their sons Kellen (Deanne) and their sons Cayden and Jett, and Jared (Jenny). Her granddaughters, Summer (Jeff) Walters and their children Saige and Piper; Brooke (Jeremy) Paulson and their children Rylan and Bexlee. She is also survived by her oldest brother Gerald and youngest brother Eddie. Brothers-in-law Andy Piatz and Joe Franchuk; and sister-in-law, Beverly Loscheider; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold in 2009; their son Lee in 2001; her kitties, Molly and Mr. Guy; sisters, Evelyn Rossmiller, Lillian Franchuk, Marian Piatz; and brothers, Don and Darrell Loscheider.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Dorothy to the Anne Carlsen Center or to the charity of your choice.
