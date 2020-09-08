Dorothy “Jean” Cote, 93, of Williston, ND passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND
Jean Cote was born on June 30, 1927 in Williston, ND to Louis and Alma (Borley) Schumacher.
Jean was raised and educated in Williston, graduating from Notre Dame Academy, Willow City, N.D. with the class of 1945. Caring for others was a passion of Jeans. She enrolled in the Williston State College LPN Program in 1979. She received her nursing degree and started working at the Mercy Hospital. She also worked at the Bethel Lutheran Home and Upper Missouri District Health until her retirement.
She met Ralph Cote and they were married on November 22, 1945 in Willow City, ND. Together they raised 6 children, Susan, Carolyn, David, Barbara, Doug and Jennifer. Ralph passed away on October 17, 1977.
Jean’s faith was very important to her which made her a faithful servant of God. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was a long time member of Catholic Daughters. She loved being on the Altar Society, serving others, gathering for food and fellowship.
Jean was a hard worker. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her children; Susan Cote of Devils Lake ND, Carolyn Cote of Williston, ND, David (Connie) Cote of Deadwood SD, Barbara (Pierce) Schmaus of Glendive MT, Doug Cote of Breckinridge CO, Jennifer Cote of Williston ND; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents and three sisters.
Family has asked in lieu of flowers, consider sending memorials to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 124 6th Street West, Williston, ND 58801.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be held at the Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and at the Church one hour prior to the Mass.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Family Service & Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Jean’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.