Dorothy J. (Oyen) Peterson, 86, of Williston, ND, formerly of the Grenora-Zahl area, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday Evening, August 11 at her residence.
Dorothy was born on May 12, 1937, in the Grenora, ND hospital, the daughter of Hans Anders Oyen and his wife, Grace Oakes Oyen. She joined sisters Beatrice, Marian and Ethel, and brothers Andrew, Herbert, and Franklin, followed by siblings Gerry, Gale, and Kenneth. She was raised and educated in the Zahl and Hanks area and graduated from Grenora High School in 1955.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert D. Peterson in Plentywood, MT on December 8, 1956. To this union five children were born: Gregory (Gaylene) Peterson, Tioga, ND; Greta Lehnerz, Casper, WY; Robyn (Kirk) Soiseth, Williston, ND; Ronda Peterson, Williston, ND; and Lisa (Les) Urbatsch, Fargo, ND; they raised two nieces and a nephew: Kari (Butch) Hite, Tucson, AZ; Blaine Oyen (Cheryl), Beulah, ND; and Andrea (Tim) Batt, Harvest, AL. Other suvivors include her 12 grandchildren: Niki Lehnerz Jackson (Dre), Courtney Reddish, Rebecka Peterson McDowell (Don), Robert Urbatsch, Gregory Peterson II (Sonja), Luke (Gwen) Soiseth, Adam Urbatsch, Alyssa Reddish (Jason), Heather Soiseth Kihle (Tyler), Kirby Urbatsch, Vanessa Clemmensen, and Frank Lehnerz III; and 20 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Gerry (Karen) Oyen, Kenny Oyen, sister-in-law Laura Lou Oyen, and numerous nieces, nephews.
They lived in Zahl, and then on the Peterson farm (Grace’s) south of Zahl before purchasing their farm south of Zahl. They farmed and started their family, later taking over the farming operation. They later moved into Grenora and lived there until all the kids left home. They moved to Williston, ND, where Dorothy proudly worked for Wal-Mart for 20 years before retiring to take care of Robert until he passed away in 2016.
Dorothy loved being a mother and was always happy when her children brought their friends and cousins home. There were always homemade goodies, fresh bread, and a meal to share, there was always room for more. She enjoyed music, played the piano by ear, and was a very talented alto singer. She sang at many funerals, weddings, and other community events. She was a member of the Silverstone’s Sextet, a singing group from the Grenora area. She loved gardening and her flowers; she was an excellent seamstress and a fantastic cook and baker.
Dorothy was a very active member of the United Methodist Church in Grenora, serving on the council, preparing and leading the Ladies Aid lessons, and singing. She was a member of the Gladys Helping Hand Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Hans Oyen and Grace (Clarence Jacobson); her in-laws, Henry and Mable Peterson; sisters, brothers, and siblings spouses: Beatrice (Harvey) Selby, Bud (Marilyn) Oyen, Marian (Donald) Guenther, Herbert (Norma) Oyen, Franklin Oyen, Gale Oyen, JoAnn Oyen, sister-in-law Helen (Paul) Pederson, brother-in-law Gene (Elaine) Peterson, nephews: Allan, Richard, Paul Jr. and Daniel Pederson, Craig Oyen, and nieces: Shirley Pederson Ravio and Valerie Oyen Larsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to Faith Methodist Church GIFT Meal, CHI Health at Home Hospice - Williston, ND, or a charity of your choice.
Dorothy’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Bethel Cemetery, rural Zahl, ND.
