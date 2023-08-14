Dorothy Peterson

Dorothy J. (Oyen) Peterson, 86, of Williston, ND, formerly of the Grenora-Zahl area, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday Evening, August 11 at her residence.

Dorothy was born on May 12, 1937, in the Grenora, ND hospital, the daughter of Hans Anders Oyen and his wife, Grace Oakes Oyen. She joined sisters Beatrice, Marian and Ethel, and brothers Andrew, Herbert, and Franklin, followed by siblings Gerry, Gale, and Kenneth. She was raised and educated in the Zahl and Hanks area and graduated from Grenora High School in 1955.



