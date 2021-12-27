Dorn Arne Hinsverk, 66, passed away at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Dorn was born November 11, 1955, to Arne and Vera Hinsverk in Williston, North Dakota. After graduating high school in Wahpeton, he received a degree in drafting from the ND State School of Science and went on to work in the mapping section of the ND Department of Transportation in Bismarck. He then moved to Dallas, TX, to work in retail for two years. Upon returning to North Dakota, he completed a degree at the ND State School of Science in Computer Science. From there he moved to the Chicago area to work for Bell Laboratories. In 1993, he returned to Fargo to continue his career in computer technology with Great Plains Software and then Wensoft. He retirement in 2019.
Dorn had many health challenges in the last years of his life but he never stopped fighting. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family members.
He is preceeded in death by his parents and infant nephew, Benjamine. He is survived by his brother, Greg Hinsverk of Moorhead, MN, his sister, Mary Adams of Bismarck, ND., and many extended family members.
Arrangements are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorn Hinsverk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.